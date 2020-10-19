Former World No.1 Britain’s Andy Murray has decided to withdraw from the tennis tournament in Cologne, Germany due to injury. As reported by ESPN, Murray returned to the court in January 2019 after hip surgery and won the Antwerp title for the first time since 2017 but he again suffered hip problems during the Davis Cup in November last year and he Corona was able to return to the court only after the virus.

Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion, wrote on the Facebook page on Sunday, ‘It has been happening since the US Open. I am trying to overcome it by practicing but unfortunately it is troubling again from this week. ‘

He further wrote, ‘I have been practicing for the last few days and trying to get control of it but after playing today, I decided that it is not enough.’