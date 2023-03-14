WASHINGTON. At the Point Loma naval base in San Diego the American president Joe Biden with the British premiers, Rishi Sunakand Australian, Anthony Albanese, laid the concrete foundation stone on the road to strengthening the alliance in the Indo-Pacific and equipping Australia with a nuclear deterrence plan. The three leaders have revealed the details of the Aucus project, announced 18 months and which had created frictions with France. In fact, the Canberra government, entering into partnership with the United States and the United Kingdom, had torn up an agreement with Paris for the supply of nuclear submarines.

Australia will buy three Virginia-class nuclear submarines with the option to extend the order by two more units, explained Jake Sullivan, US national security adviser aboard Air Force One during a chat with reporters in tow.

Aukus is considered a fundamental tool for maintaining stability and security in a region, that of the Indo-Pacific, which is increasingly prey to China’s expansionist ambitions.

Sources in the Biden administration explained that the agreement with Australia is a “clear example of the modernization of our alliance which is strengthened by an important contributor”.

There are three phases in the construction of a complex nuclear deterrence machine: the first is the one that is in fact about to start and provides for an ever greater involvement of the Australian Navy in joint operations and technical training on submarines. It also foresees an intensification of the sharing of intelligence material. However, the White House explains, the leap will take place with the purchase of 3 nuclear submarines by 2030. At the end of the next decade, however, new underwater vehicles will be launched and Australia will have a fleet (presumably at the beginning of 2040) to deploy in the Pacific region.

These steps are considered fundamental in Washington to expand the network of anti-China alliances. In fact, the military build-up will begin soon and the Pentagon budget – already the one that will come into force, once approved, in October – includes allocations for the production of submarines.

The plan is to create an integrated structure that takes into account regional threats. Administration officials have indicated China, North Korea and Russia as the strongest threats in the region and the use of what has been defined as “an upgrade of the nuclear system will serve to guarantee security”.

The summit between the three leaders comes in the wake of Xi Jinping’s third term and the phrases directed against America that marked his inauguration. The White House – through another official – explained that from China “there are serious provocations that have ramifications in Taiwan, in the South China Sea and in the naval tests conducted together with Russia”. Australia itself – it is pointed out – was the victim of an economic boycott to demonstrate that Beijing uses a very wide range of weapons at its disposal. “Ours is not a containment of Chinese ambitions, but an attempt to defend the security of our allies”, explained the source, reiterating that the US line towards China does not change, competition on many issues, and collaboration on those of interest global. But “we want to avoid a confrontation”.

And speaking of collaboration, Sullivan revealed that Washington has asked Xi Jinping, who will see Putin in the coming weeks, to make an effort to interface with Zelensky as well. The US is skeptical of Beijing’s proposed solution because it considers it biased towards Russia and because China has never consulted the Ukrainians before making its mediation public.