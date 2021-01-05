The chief doctors of the UK regions on Monday, January 4, advised to increase the threat level in connection with coronavirus infection from the fourth to the fifth, the maximum level.

“Upon receiving a recommendation from a single biosafety center and in the light of recent data, four UK chief physicians and the medical director of the National Health Service (NHS) recommend increasing the threat level from the fourth to the fifth,” The guardian…

The day before, on January 3, the British opposition called for a nationwide quarantine for 24 hours due to the spread of COVID-19.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not rule out that restrictions will have to be tightened in many parts of the country in the next few weeks. In particular, this may affect the closure of schools.

At the same time, he stated that he adheres to his previous forecast of an improvement in the situation by the spring. He also hopes that “tens of millions” will be vaccinated in the next three months.

On January 2, it was reported that another 57.7 thousand COVID-19 cases were detected in the UK per day. This number has become a record since the beginning of the pandemic.

On December 14, the UK announced the discovery of a new mutated variant of COVID-19. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on December 19 that the new strain of coronavirus is 70% easier to transmit, but there is no information that it causes more severe complications or high mortality.

Due to the discovery of a new strain of coronavirus, air traffic with the UK was suspended by more than 35 countries, including Russia.