Microsoft Flight Simulator updates have not stopped arriving. But it seems that the UK update for Microsoft Flight Simulator has been delayed. Previously, Asobo Studio released an update roadmap for the game, which included a UK update for Microsoft Flight Simulator. This update would include a map update and new aerial imagery for Wales, Scotland and England in the UK. It was going to launch on February 11, but obviously these plans have changed.

The Twitter account of Microsoft Flight Simulator support recently posted that the UK update for Microsoft Flight Simulator would be postponed. The developer said it needed more time to polish and put the finishing touches on the bulk update content. This means that most of the locations and improvements to the existing areas should be finished and added to the game by then. The good news is that it only takes a few days.

Asobo is interested in making a version of Flight Simulator for xCloud

UK update for Microsoft Flight Simulator has been delayed

The UK update for Microsoft Flight Simulator will be released next Tuesday February 16, it will enhance existing UK locations and add new landmarks to the game. The update will add new landing challenges, about 80 new POIs, and five new airports to the game, including Barra, Land’s End, Manchester-Barton, as well as a few others. Players may have glimpsed these locations from various screenshots from Flight Simulator Global Update 3.

Flight Simulator is no stranger to delays, the game had previously delayed the UK map update some time ago last month. It was intended to launch on January 26, but was delayed until February 11 due to technical difficulties related to the update tools that integrate the new cities.

The Vault subsidiary created to purchase Bethesda would only be temporary