Treasury Secretary Hunt says Russia is responsible for UK recession

Responsibility for the recession in Britain lies with Russia, said Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt. According to him, it was Moscow that created the situation in the world that led to inflation and rising interest rates. This statement was made by the Minister interview newspaper The Times.

Hunt is confident that the United Kingdom has “lost stability” because of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

This is a “Made in Russia” recession and we need to restore stability to take the first step towards growth. Jeremy Hunt UK Chancellor of the Exchequer

According to the British minister, it will be possible to normalize the economic situation in the country if the government, together with the Bank of England, can bring inflation under control.

Then we will be able to both contain the effect of the global increase in interest rates and the increase in mortgage rates, which is now most obvious to people, as well as the cost of borrowing for businesses, and we will have a chance to return everything to normal. Jeremy Hunt UK Chancellor of the Exchequer

protracted recession

In August, analysts at the UK National Institute for Economic and Social Research (NIESR) promised the country the onset of astronomical inflation as early as next year. A protracted recession will last until at least 2023 and affect millions of the most vulnerable households, especially in the most disadvantaged parts of the country.

elevenpercent will be inflation in the UK by the end of 2022, according to NIESR estimates

The Retail Price Index (RPI), which is used to determine rail fares and student loan repayments, is expected to hit 17.7 percent.

As deputy head of the institute Stephen Millard said, the economy will decline for three quarters in a row, shrinking by one percent by next spring. He added that British households and businesses would not have a "respite" from "astronomical inflation" in the short term.

Attack of the Black Sea Fleet

On October 29, unknown drones attacked ships of the Black Sea Fleet. The ships provided security for the grain corridor. The Russian Defense Ministry accused the United Kingdom of involvement in the attack and called it a terrorist act. Russia suspended participation in the grain deal.

On November 3, the Russian Foreign Ministry expressed its strong protest to British Ambassador Deborah Bronnert due to the country’s alleged involvement in the drone attack on Sevastopol by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF).

The demarche emphasized that such confrontational actions by the British carry the threat of an escalation of the situation and can lead to unpredictable and dangerous consequences. Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia’s reaction

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, announced her readiness to provide British Ambassador Deborah Bronnert with evidence of London’s involvement in the attack on the Black Sea Fleet base.

Naturally, as I said, the British ambassador will be summoned and given the appropriate materials. And I promise you that the same materials, plus or minus, but the basic materials that will be handed over as evidence to the British side, will also be familiarized with the general public. Maria Zakharova Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

In turn, Svetlana Zhurova, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said that not politicians, but ordinary people would suffer from the severance of diplomatic relations between Russia and the UK, so you need to take a balanced approach to this issue.