The Managing Director and founder of JetsGo Holidays, which specializes in UK holidays to Majorca, Daniel Reilly, told the Majorca Daily Bulletin last Sunday that with regards to foreign travel this year, testing should be key, not vaccinations and yesterday, hundreds of travel companies said that last summer’s ‘travel corridor’ policy should not be re-used once overseas travel potentially restarts in May.

Nearly 400 firms were polled by the travel campaign group Save Our Summer and 91% said travel corridors should instead be replaced by the wider testing of passengers.

Travel corridors caused widespread disruption last summer when the government closed several at short notice, leaving travelers with extra costs if they wanted to change their flights to avoid having to quarantine on their return home.

Daniel told the Bulletin that vaccine passports would not only discriminate between those who have and have not been vaccinated, the whole process of rolling out vaccine passports will take months.

“The vaccine passport is going to take months to roll out, and that’s providing it all works first time. It’s all too complicated and we need to know what the Balearics are planning because the industry in the UK is ready to fly and so are millions of Britons, ”he said and most of the industry in the UK agrees.

The poll found that 79% of those questioned said testing should replace all other measures, even if it increases the cost of a business or leisure trip – and 86% disagreed with the use of hotel quarantine after May 17, the date proposed by the government to possibly restart overseas travel.

Treating a traveler as an individual case and applying testing accordingly is the key to unlocking our borders from May 17. “

More than 900 travel companies, representing £ 29 billion in revenues, have signed up to support the Save Our Summer campaign.

SOS supporters include Trailfinders, Travelopia, Finnair, United Airlines, Mark Warner Holidays, Celebrity Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Flight Center and DialAFlight.