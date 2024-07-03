For nearly three decades Nigel Farage has been the face of Euroscepticism in the UK, becoming one of the champions of Brexit at the head of Ukip first and then of the Brexit Party. Now that the UK’s exit from the European Union is a reality, the 60-year-old histrionic populist leadera great friend and fan of Donald Trump who wanted him as British ambassador to Washington, He wants to reform the country by drastically lowering taxes and declaring war on crime and, above all, immigration..

At the helm of Reform UK Farage says he is sometimes leading “a political revolt, turning our backs on the political status quo that doesn’t work, nothing works anymore.” Starting the campaign with 11%, Farage’s party has steadily climbed, even reaching 19% in mid-June, knocking the Tories into third place. The latest polls put him around 16%, which if confirmed will be a huge result for the party.

Farage He is running in Clacton, the town in Essex where in 2016 the highest percentage, 70%, in favour of Brexit was recordedThis is Farage’s eighth attempt to win a seat in the Commons, an attempt that has always failed due to the first-past-the-post system, while instead, ironically, he has been elected several times to the European Parliament, thanks to the proportional system that Farage is now proposing among the reforms to revolutionise the United Kingdom.

The son of a stockbroker, Farage was born in Kent and attended a private school, Dulwich College, in south London. Former classmates remember him as always prone to provoking other students and teachers with controversial statements. At 18, he missed college for decades and in 1982 became a trader at the London Metal Exchange.

Farage He left the Tories when the UK ratified the Maastricht Treaty in 1992, joining the Eurosceptic UK Independence Party. (UKIP). He has been the party leader since 2006.becoming a well-known face on television, especially when in 2009 his party won more votes than Labour and the Liberals in the European elections. Protagonist of the campaign that led to the victory of the yes vote in the Brexit referendum in 2016after the vote leaves Ukip and in 2019 he founded the Brexit Party which after the actual exit from the Union became Reform UK.

At this point though he moves away from politics, starting a television career in 2021 on the new right-wing channel Gb News. There is no shortage of participation in reality shows such as I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here. And in the months leading up to the July 4 elections he kept repeating that he would not run for the Municipalities, only to later change his mind on June 3rd and announce his candidacy for Clacton.

The cornerstone of his electoral program is the freezing of the entry of non-essential migrantsthe immediate deportation of migrants with criminal records and the blocking of boats on the English Channel. In terms of foreign policy, a 50% cut in development aid is proposed, as well as London’s withdrawal from the European Convention on Human Rights, as well as the abolition of the Windsor Framework, the complex protocol signed in 2023 to resolve the problem of trade barriers between Northern Ireland, Great Britain and the EU.

On the tax level promises drastic tax cutsraising the minimum threshold for corporate tax to £100,000, individual income to £20,000, abolishing inheritance tax on incomes under £2 million and generally all “unnecessary regulation”.

In the end, commits to a ‘law and order’ program by increasing the number of police officerscreating 10,000 more places in prisons and abolishing all rules considered ‘woke’, liberal, which, according to Farage, limit police action.