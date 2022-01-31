According to what was reported by Liz Truss, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom, the British authorities will present legislation that would allow the nation to impose economic sanctions directed at banks, energy companies and people close to the Kremlin, if Moscow launches a attack on Ukraine. On the other hand, Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO, reported that the organization does not contemplate sending troops because “Ukraine is not a NATO ally”

Truss’s statements came during an interview with the “Sky News” media and in which he explained that the current legislation only allows the Executive to issue sanctions against individuals and companies “directly involved in the destabilization of Ukraine”.

We’re increasing our offer to NATO with extra troops, air support and defensive weapons to stand up against Russian aggression. Any Russian incursion into Ukraine would be met with severe costs and coordinated sanctions. pic.twitter.com/8uJtAK7t74 — Liz Truss (@trussliz) January 30, 2022



“We are going to introduce new legislation so that we can achieve objectives, including those that are key to the continuation of the Kremlin and the continuation of the Russian regime,” Truss said during his appearance on the BBC’s Sunday Morning program.

The United Kingdom, like other Western nations, maintains that there is “a real threat” that Russia will invade Ukraine and bases its claim on the deployment of more than 100,000 Russian troops on the border between the two countries. Despite this, Vladimir Putin’s administration has denied that it is among its plans to invade Ukraine.

“There will be severe costs in an invasion of Ukraine. And we would target Russian financial institutions, energy companies, oligarchs close to the Kremlin,” he added.

According to the British publication The Guardian, the government has been accused of allowing Kremlin-linked money to flow easily through the city of London.

Additionally, the same publication indicates that the ‘Center for American Progress’, a group of US experts close to President Joe Biden, stated that “uprooting the oligarchs linked to the Kremlin will be a challenge given the close ties between Russian money and the party ruling Conservative of the United Kingdom, the press, and its real estate and financial industry”.

However, the move is defined as a last attempt by the United Kingdom to dissuade Russian President Vladimir Putin from launching an invasion of Ukraine. The measure was announced hours after the British government announced that it would propose to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) an increase in the British contribution to the mission in Eastern Europe.

Truss indicated that his plans go through the increase of his troops stationed in Estonia, where they have about 900 soldiers, and the reinforcement in other NATO allied countries in Eastern Europe.

Truss: “British troops are unlikely to fight in the conflict”

According to the British portal ‘BBC News’, Truss will travel to Kiev in the next two weeks, in the company of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and then to Moscow.

During the interview, the representative of the British Government reported that her country has already trained some 20,000 soldiers in Ukraine, supplied anti-tank missiles and provided support to its naval and energy sectors.

However, and despite the considered “real threat”, Truss sees it unlikely that his troops will participate in the conflict on the ground.

Jens Stoltenberg: “We have no plans to deploy combat troops in Ukraine”

In another order of ideas, Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO, reported on January 30 that the Atlantic Alliance will not send combat troops on the ground to Ukraine, if Russia decides to launch an offensive because the former Soviet republic is not a member. of the military agreement.

“Ukraine is not a NATO ally. The 100 percent security guarantee that an attack on an ally will trigger an Alliance-wide response does not apply to Kiev… We have no plans to deploy combat troops in Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said, adding “there are huge differences between being a member of NATO and being a strong and valuable ally like Ukraine, there is no doubt about that.”

Stoltenberg was clear in stating that NATO’s work is focused on offering support to Ukraine “helping it to exercise its right to self-defense.” On the other hand, it sends the message to Moscow that severe sanctions will be imposed if it uses force against Ukraine.

In his statements, Stoltenberg said that there is “no certainty about the intentions” of Russian President Vladimir Putin, but he does maintain concern about the sending of tens of thousands of soldiers to the Ukrainian border.

With EFE, Reuters and British media