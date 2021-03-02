The Investigative Committee of Russia (SK) will check the social network TikTok for content with calls to suicide. The corresponding order was given by the chairman of the department, Alexander Bastrykin, according to a statement on website SK.

The publication says that at the end of February in the social network “videos and information began to spread, encouraging children to commit a number of actions that are unsafe for their lives.” So, the purpose of the pre-investigation check of the department will be to identify prohibited content, suppress its distribution and establish responsible persons.

According to RBC, the press service of the social network emphasized that they are removing such content, and also blocking the hashtags under which it is distributed. “We have removed and continue to promptly identify and remove videos related to suicides from the platform,” the company said.

Earlier, Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Irina Yarovaya complained to Bastrykin about calls for suicide on TikTok. It was reported that Yarovaya learned about the distribution of destructive content “from worried parents.”