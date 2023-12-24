Shipment of vessel takes place amid dispute with Venezuela over Essequibo; delivery is scheduled for January 2024
The United Kingdom announced this Sunday (Dec 24, 2023) that it will send a warship to Guyana in January 2024. The vessel's dispatch takes place amid the dispute with Venezuela over Essequibo, on the border between the South-South countries. Americans. The information is from the news agency Reuters.
The ship's arrival should be accompanied by a visit by the British Foreign Minister, David Cameron, to Guyana. The objective is to offer support to the country, which is a former British colony.
On December 14, Guyana and Venezuela signed a joint declaration in which they agreed to resolve the impasse in accordance with international law. They committed not to use any types of force and not to threaten, directly or indirectly, each other's territorial sovereignty “under any circumstances” in the Essequibo region dispute.
“O [navio do tipo] HMS Trent will visit regional ally and Commonwealth partner Guyana later this month as part of a series of engagements in the region during her Atlantic Patrol Task deployment.”said a British spokesman.
Understand the case
Venezuelans voted on December 3 in a referendum on the annexation of part of Guyana's territory. The measure, of a consultative nature, was announced by Maduro on November 10.
The dispute between the countries, which has lasted more than a century, is related to the region of Essequibo or Guiana Essequiba. After the result, the Venezuelan government must decide strategies for annexing the territory.
Essequibo has 160 thousand km² and is administered by Guyana. The area represents 74% of the neighboring country's territory, is rich in oil and minerals, and has an outlet to the Atlantic Ocean.
The referendum presented 5 questions, in which Venezuelans chose between the answers “Yes” It is “no”. were approved by the CNE (National Electoral Council) of Venezuela in October.
These are questions about the 1899 Paris Report – a measure resulting from a treaty signed in Washington in 1897, which determined the area as belonging to Guyana, which was a British colony at the time, and delimited a dividing line of the territory.
The questions also address the 1966 Geneva Agreement – in which the United Kingdom recognized Venezuela's claim to Essequibo and classified the situation as negotiable.
One of them also questions the competence of the International Court of Justice to judge the case. The UN (United Nations) judicial body in The Hague, Netherlands, decided on Friday (Dec 1) that Venezuela cannot take steps to annex the territory.
According to the decision, the government of Nicolás Maduro “shall refrain from taking any action that could modify the situation currently prevailing in the disputed territory”. Here's the full sentence (PDF – 227 kB).
The government of Guyana classified the measure as “provocative, illegal, null and void of international legal effect”. He also accused the Venezuelan leader of an international crime by trying to weaken the territorial integrity of the sovereign state of Guyana. Here's the full statement (PDF – 19 kB).
The country also defends the 1897 Washington Treaty. “For more than 6 decades, the border was internationally recognized, accepted and respected by Venezuela, Guyana and the international community as being the land border between the 2 States”said the country's government.
#send #warship #Guyana
Leave a Reply