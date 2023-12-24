Shipment of vessel takes place amid dispute with Venezuela over Essequibo; delivery is scheduled for January 2024

The United Kingdom announced this Sunday (Dec 24, 2023) that it will send a warship to Guyana in January 2024. The vessel's dispatch takes place amid the dispute with Venezuela over Essequibo, on the border between the South-South countries. Americans. The information is from the news agency Reuters.

The ship's arrival should be accompanied by a visit by the British Foreign Minister, David Cameron, to Guyana. The objective is to offer support to the country, which is a former British colony.

On December 14, Guyana and Venezuela signed a joint declaration in which they agreed to resolve the impasse in accordance with international law. They committed not to use any types of force and not to threaten, directly or indirectly, each other's territorial sovereignty “under any circumstances” in the Essequibo region dispute.

“O [navio do tipo] HMS Trent will visit regional ally and Commonwealth partner Guyana later this month as part of a series of engagements in the region during her Atlantic Patrol Task deployment.”said a British spokesman.

Understand the case

Venezuelans voted on December 3 in a referendum on the annexation of part of Guyana's territory. The measure, of a consultative nature, was announced by Maduro on November 10. The dispute between the countries, which has lasted more than a century, is related to the region of Essequibo or Guiana Essequiba. After the result, the Venezuelan government must decide strategies for annexing the territory. Essequibo has 160 thousand km² and is administered by Guyana. The area represents 74% of the neighboring country's territory, is rich in oil and minerals, and has an outlet to the Atlantic Ocean.