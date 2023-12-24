admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 12/24/2023 – 18:28

Patrol ship HMS Trent will take part in exercises off the coast of Guyana. The shipment takes place at a time of tension between the former British colony and Venezuela. The United Kingdom will send a warship to Guyana at the end of this month, the British Ministry of Defense announced this Sunday (24/12), while the country South American faces a border dispute with neighboring Venezuela.

The deployment of the Royal Navy patrol ship HMS Trent follows a visit by a British Foreign Secretary to Guyana earlier this month, with the aim of offering support to the South American country, an ally and former British colony.

A spokesperson for the UK Ministry of Defense avoided referring to the dispute between Guyana and Venezuela when commenting on the ship's deployment. “HMS Trent will visit regional ally and Commonwealth partner Guyana later this month as part of a series of engagements in the region during her Atlantic patrol mission,” he said.

HMS Trent is currently in Barbados and is expected to head to the coast of Guyana in the next few days. The ship is not expected to dock in Georgetown, the capital of Guyana.

According to the BBC, the ship is expected to participate in joint military exercises after Christmas with other allies from Guyana, which was a British colony until 1966.

Guyana is currently facing tension over the Essequibo border region, which accounts for two-thirds of its territory but is claimed by Venezuela. The dispute, which has been going on for decades, was recently reignited with the discovery of oil in Guyana and escalated when the Venezuelan regime staged a referendum on December 3 to lay claim to the area.

Dispute over Essequibo

The historic territorial dispute between Venezuela and Guyana over the Essequibo region has taken a new turn in recent months. Although the conflict has been unresolved for more than a century, recent events have worsened tensions.

Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro announced in October the holding of a non-binding referendum to decide on the annexation of this area, which represents 74% of Guyana's territory. On December 3, Venezuelans approved the annexation of Essequibo, with about 95% of the vote, according to Venezuelan authorities.

Two days later, Maduro released a map of Venezuela with the Essequibo region included and said he would distribute it to all schools, universities and public agencies. On the same date, the president ordered the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA to start granting licenses for oil and gas exploration in the region.

The referendum took place two days after the International Court of Justice (ICJ), based in The Hague, ordered Caracas to refrain from interfering with the territory's current status, which has been in place since 1966. The decision came after Guyana requested a hearing at the court that had been examining the case since 2020.

Essequibo, known as Guyana Essequiba in Venezuela, is a territory rich in fauna, flora and minerals and has an area of ​​around 160 thousand square kilometers, west of the river of the same name, representing around two thirds of Guyana.

In the 19th century, when Guyana was still a British colony, it delimited its territory east of the river, but gradually expanded westward, which was already part of the Captaincy General of Venezuela. A dispute in 1841 “makes it clear that the British authorities already recognized the river border of the Esequibo River,” says Lugo.

The discovery of gold deposits and the so-called Schomburgk Line, which pushed the border of British Guiana to the west, annexing the current disputed territory, motivated the creation of an arbitration court in Paris to decide on the matter. The sentence, issued in 1899, “removed all of Esequibo from Venezuela,” says Jorge Morán, political scientist at Rafael Belloso Chacín University. Venezuela, however, considered this decision “invalid and fraudulent”, adds Morán, citing signs of inaccuracy and bias on the part of the arbitrators.

The 1966 Geneva Agreement – ​​which Venezuela currently defends – sought a viable and effective political solution to the conflict, while at the same time admitting the existence of the dispute over the 1899 arbitration award. But negotiations dragged on without results and, After exhausting all procedures, the UN referred the case to the ICJ, also at the insistence of Guyana itself. In 2020, the court agreed to examine the case, but Venezuela does not recognize its legitimacy to do so.

With the referendum, Venezuela would seek internal consensus on the historic rejection of the 1899 arbitration award, ratify support for the Geneva Agreement and once again refuse the legitimacy of the ICJ to decide on the case.

The most recent dispute was exacerbated by discoveries, starting in 2015, of immense oil reserves off the coast of Guyana, which attracted large international consortiums, with the American ExxonMobil being the most present oil company in the region.

Since 2020, Venezuela has participated in two ICJ hearings, but maintained that the court does not have jurisdiction over the matter and focused on the Geneva Agreement.

jps (Reuters, AFP, DW)