British Defense Minister Ben Wallace confirmed this Thursday in Parliament that his government will send long-range missiles “Storm Shadows” to the Ukrainian Army.

“Today I can confirm that the UK is donating ‘Storm Shadow’ missiles to Ukraine. The ‘Storm Shadow’ are long-range, conventional, and precision missiles“Wallace explained before the House of Commons (low).

Ukraine has the right to be able to defend itself against this

The possible shipment, which is now ratified, had been received with threats from Russia, which interprets these new capabilities for Ukraine as an escalation which will be answered proportionally.

In his statement, Wallace argued that “the donation of these weapons systems gives Ukraine the best chance of defending itself against continued Russian brutalityespecially deliberate attacks against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, which are against international law.”

The Storm Shadow is a stealth long-range cruise missile jointly developed by the UK and France that is typically air-launched. With a range of more than 250 km, or 155 miles, this is just short of the ATACMS that Ukraine has been asking for for a long time.#storm #shadow pic.twitter.com/GqULOhfEED — Dr Khaled Alfaiomi (@Alfaiomi) May 11, 2023

“Ukraine has the right to be able to defend itself against this,” stressed the minister, insisting that these missiles “will allow Ukraine to kick out Russian forces which are located within Ukrainian sovereign territory”.

The politician also noted that he does not plan to elaborate on the capabilities of those missiles but noted that “these systems are not even in the same league as the russian hypersonic killjoy AS-24 missile“Nor at the height of the” Kalibr cruise missiles that have a range of 2,000 kilometers, about seven times more than the Storm Shadow.

“Russia must recognize that its actions have resulted in the provision of these systems to Ukraine”pointed out the British minister, concluding that it is “a calibrated and proportionate response to the escalations of Russia.”

EFE