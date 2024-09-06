Britain to send 650 Martlet missiles to Kyiv, first batch expected by end of year

The UK will send 650 Martlet multi-role missiles to Ukraine to support its air defence. The first batch is due to be delivered by the end of 2024, follows from a statement from the UK Ministry of Defence.

“The UK will send 650 LMM missiles under a £162 million contract to support Ukraine’s air defences,” the statement said.

It is noted that the aid package in the form of Martlet for Kyiv will be officially announced by British Defense Minister John Healey during a meeting of the contact group on Ukrainian defense issues at the American Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Friday, September 6.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, stated that Moscow has evidence of Great Britain’s involvement in the strikes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces deep into Russia. The actions of the United Kingdom are destructive in nature and it can be considered an accomplice to the situation in Ukraine, the diplomat noted.

A few days earlier, it became known that the UK had invested more than £500 million in the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU), which was established in 2022. It was emphasized that the contribution was the largest. Funds were also invested by Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Iceland.