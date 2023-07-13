The UK Markets and Competition Authority (CMAfor its acronym in English) is showing caution regarding the idea of ​​a rapid resolution of its concerns surrounding the proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. So much Microsoft as UK regulators were extremely quick to issue statements about their intention to pause their battle with Activision to trade after Microsoft won an important legal battle before the FTC yesterday. Now, however, the UK regulator says the proposals for Microsoft may “give rise to a new merger investigation.”

In a statement to The Verge, provided by the media officer for the CMABilly Proudlock, the regulator advises that discussions with Microsoft are in an early stage:

While merging parties do not have the opportunity to present new solutions once a final report has been issued, they may choose to restructure an agreement, which may result in a new merger investigation. Microsoft and Activision have indicated that they are considering how the transaction could be modified, and the CMA is willing to engage with them on this basis. These discussions are at an early stage and the nature and timing of the next steps will be determined in due course. Although both parties have requested a pause in the appeal of Microsoft to allow these discussions to take place, the decision of the CMA established in his final report still stands.

The CMA originally blocked the deal due to cloud-related concerns earlier this year, but both Microsoft as the CMA are willing to negotiate after Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley’s ruling on Tuesday. The CMA make it clear that Microsoft it cannot be based on additional behavioral solutions. The regulator initially favored a structural solution for the console side of its concerns before ultimately blocking the deal due to concerns over cloud gaming competition.

CNBC reported yesterday that Microsoft and the CMA have agreed to a “small divestment” to address concerns about cloud gaming. CNBC does not expand on what that divestment could consist of, but it is likely that it is related specifically to the United Kingdom and may be related to the services of Xbox Cloud Gaming of Microsoft in the region.

European Union regulators also had concerns about cloud gaming, but approved the deal earlier this year thanks to 10-year license agreements that Microsoft has offered cloud gaming competitors. The EU won a key solution that includes a free license for consumers in EU countries that would allow them to stream through “any cloud game streaming service of their choice” all current and future games of Activision Blizzard for pc and consoles for which they are licensed. Cloud service providers will also receive a free license to stream these games.

MLex also reported last month that Microsoft was exploring options to close the deal despite the UK’s decision.

