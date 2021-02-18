It is a beginning of rehabilitation for thousands of British soldiers bullied and dismissed from the army because of their sexual orientation. Until 2000, the UK military excluded gay and bisexual soldiers and deprived them of all their medals. The Defense Ministry announced Tuesday, February 16 that these soldiers could now claim their rewards.

Joe Ousalice was a radio operator in the Royal Navy for 13 years. He participated in the Falklands War, carried out missions in Northern Ireland and the Middle East, he was a recognized soldier. But when his superiors learn that he sometimes shares his bed with another man, his life changes. In 1993, he went to court martial and was fired for being bisexual. “I lost my house, my car, my girlfriend … I got into a lot of debt, it took me 10 years to recover financially and I tried to kill myself by jumping off a bridge”, confides the soldier.

“On my last day in the military, I found myself in front of the base commander. He told me that filthy people like me have no place in this world.” Joe Ousalice, former soldier to franceinfo

Today, Joe Ousalice recovered his medal, but according to him, if the Ministry of Defense is acting, it is because he has filed a complaint. “It’s all well and good to talk about medals, but it’s only the first step, there is still a lot to do”, reacts his lawyer Emma Norton, who founded the Center for Military Justice. “Starting with financial compensation for all these LGBT veterans, who are much poorer than they should be.”

At 70, Joe Ousalice only receives a small pension, because the army had degraded him before putting him out. His fight is that of all his humiliated soldiers until 2000.

A fight also led by Lieutenant Commander Craig Jones. This former Navy man had to hide his homosexuality throughout his career. He now heads the Fighting with pride association, to help LGBT veterans. “Some were convicted of homosexuality, he explains. Others for prejudice to the good order of military discipline, and then there were those who were forced to resign. It probably affects thousands of people. “

>> “It’s a hostile environment”: in the French army, homophobic insults and bullying are legion

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson himself today speaks of a “historical error” and recognizes that these veterans were victims of a “great injustice”.