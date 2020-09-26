The UK will increase funding for the World Health Organization by 30 percent. For these purposes, in the next four years, the country will allocate £ 340 million (more than $ 430 million).

The head of the British government Boris Johnson will announce this on September 26, speaking at the 75th session of the UN General Assembly. chancellery prime minister.

Thus, the United Kingdom will become the third largest sponsor of WHO after the Gates Foundation and the United States, which will leave the organization in July next year and have already suspended its funding.

London believes that the money being channeled will help reform WHO so that the organization in the future can respond as quickly as possible to new challenges.

Also, these funds will be used to investigate the circumstances of the emergence of a new type of coronavirus.

Johnson’s office has already circulated excerpts from his speech. The British Prime Minister called on the international community to overcome the contradictions that have exacerbated during the pandemic and to jointly confront the global threat.