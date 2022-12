Bus passes under Christmas lights on Oxford Street in London, Great Britain, November 29, 2022. 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE

The UK energy regulator announced on Wednesday (30) that it will impose limits on the price of electricity for the next five years in the country. The Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (OFGEM) agency also stated that it will demand more investment from companies in clean operating processes to reduce the use of fossil fuels.

The measure will come into force in April 2023. To help with this process, the agency has offered a total of 3.59 billion pounds (about R$ 23.5 billion) in subsidies to the six energy distributors affected by the measure .

Companies, however, are already complaining about the imposition and must appeal the measure. They claim that the electricity price cap will affect their profits and, as a result, limit their ability to invest in the system.

The agency’s regulations justify the possible imposition of price controls in some circumstances because the industry is considered a “natural monopoly and therefore there is no realistic way to introduce industry-wide competition”.