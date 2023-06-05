AFPi

AFP https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/

06/05/2023 – 10:35 am

Share



Britain’s Conservative government will use two more barges to house around 1,000 asylum seekers, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced on Monday, determined to apply all possible measures to discourage the arrival of irregular migrants.

As part of his plan to tackle irregular migration, Sunak has pledged to cut hotel accommodation costs for asylum seekers by £2.3 billion ($2.8 billion). per year – using unused military bases or barges instead.

The first of them, with capacity for 500 people, will arrive in the next two weeks, guaranteed the Prime Minister in a press conference in Dover, in the southeast of England.

And he added that the government will rent two more, with an additional capacity of 1,000 seats. Sunak also announced the use of two other facilities to accommodate a total of 3,000 people in the coming months.

“Our plan is starting to work,” he said, noting that illegal crossings across the English Channel had fallen by 20% year-on-year in the five months since his plan was announced in December.

In turn, irregular arrivals of migrants to the rest of Europe increased by 30%, he said.

Sunak also announced that, whenever possible, migrants will be invited to share hotel rooms with other people, a measure that, according to him, will free up 11,500 vacancies and 250 million pounds a year (311.6 million reais at current exchange rates). .

“And I say to the migrants who protest: this is more than fair”, he emphasized. “If they come here illegally, seeking refuge from death, torture or persecution, they should want to share a taxpayer-funded hotel room in central London,” he said.























