The British government will house “several thousand” asylum seekers at former UK military bases in the counties of Essex (south-east) and Lincolnshire (north) and at a separate location in Sussex (south).

This was announced today by the British Secretary of State for Immigration, Robert Jenrick, in a statement before the House of Commons (low), where he revealed that the Government “continues to explore the possibility” of also using boats as places of temporary accommodation for migrants who enter the country illegally by crossing the English Channel in small boats.

“Today the government is announcing the first tranche of sites it will set up to provide basic accommodation on a large scale,” Jenrick said.

As he explained, “these places will increase in the coming months” and accommodation will be provided “collectively to several thousand asylum seekers through blocks of former military barracks.”

In his speech, the politician argued that “the well-being of illegal migrants must not be raised above that of the British” while recalling that “the enormous number of boats has surpassed” the country’s asylum system “and forced the Government to place asylum seekers in hotels.”

“These hotels take valuable assets from communities and put pressure on local public services,” he said.

Yvette Cooper, the opposition home secretary, said the decision was “an admission of failure” of UK migration policy.

He also pointed out that conservative local authorities were fighting against this migration control strategy, which the government defends as a necessary step to reduce the costs of housing irregular migrants.

The prime minister, Rishi Sunak, affirmed that difficult decisions are coming and that he will prioritize the economy.

With these measures, the Government tries to reduce the current expenditure of 6,800 million pounds (7,734 million euros) per day that it invests in housing illegal migrants in hotels in the country.

The Executive is “committed to minimizing the impact that the accommodation of migrants causes in local communities,” said Jenrick, who pointed out that “security” will be enabled in the places where migrants stay.

For his part, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said today in statements to the Sky News channel that the possibility of using barges to shelter these refugees was “a possible option” and that the use of hotels is acting as a “perverse incentive”. to encourage crossings across the canal.

The Government values ​​”a wide range of possibilities, from low-cost accommodation, former Army barracks and, as has been used in Europe and Scotland, boats, if they can be used safely and responsibly,” added Raab.

EFE