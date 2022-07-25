COLPISA Monday, 25 July 2022, 14:03



The next edition of Eurovision will be held in the United Kingdom, whose representative finished second in 2022. Tradition dictates that the host country be the last to be crowned, but, on this occasion, the war in Ukraine makes it impossible to maintain .

Kalush, the representative group of the Ukrainians, took the continental scepter after the massive support of the popular vote. After them were the British Sam Ryder and the Spanish Chanel. Faced with the impossibility of the contest being held in Ukraine, RTVE offered for Spain to be the next venue for the event, however, the Eurovision organization ruled out this option first hand. Finally, the chosen option is that of the United Kingdom by virtue of its second place in 2022.

Spain, already classified



“We are very grateful that the BBC has agreed to host the Eurovision Song Contest in the UK in 2023,” said Martin Österdahl, Executive Supervisor of Eurovision.

Ukraine, as the winner in 2022, will qualify directly for the grand final, along with the ‘Big 5’ countries: France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom.