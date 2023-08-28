Times: In Britain, illegal immigrants will be given GPS bracelets to save on their content

British authorities are discussing the possibility of issuing special electronic GPS bracelets to illegal migrants. This, as planned, will help track their movement and reduce the cost of maintaining them at accommodation points, the newspaper writes. The Times with reference to sources.

The journalists of the publication revealed the “electronic labeling plan”. This measure was forced due to the desire to save money and the lack of places in accommodation centers during the consideration of applications for asylum for migrants.

At the same time, in the UK at the moment more than 175 thousand people are already waiting for a response from the government to their applications. The content of migrants in special centers costs the British about four billion pounds.

However, the government expressed concern that the country would not have enough electronic tracking bracelets for all illegal immigrants, the article emphasized.

In early August, it was reported that the British authorities would triple the amount of fines for employers who hire illegal migrants. As experts noted, this is the largest change in the system of penalties since 2014 against “unscrupulous employers and landlords” who are trying to circumvent British immigration laws. The new system should come into effect in early 2024.