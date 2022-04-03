LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the “despicable attacks on civilians” in Bucha and Irpin, cities near Kiev, were evidence that Russia was committing war crimes in Ukraine and that in In response, the UK will step up sanctions and military aid in the conflict.

“I will do everything in my power to starve Putin’s war machine,” Johnson said in a statement on Sunday.

“We are stepping up our sanctions and military support, as well as beefing up our humanitarian support package to help those in need in the war zone.”

Russia’s Defense Ministry has denied Ukrainian allegations of attacks on civilians, saying images and photographs showing bodies on the street in Bucha were “another provocation” by Kiev.

