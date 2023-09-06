The Rishi Sunak Executive sent to Parliament the draft of the measure to prohibit the private paramilitary company Wagner, as well as those who support or finance the group created by the late Yevgeny Prigozhin, who died last month in a plane crash.

“Violent and destructive”, this is how the British Home Secretary Suella Braverman categorized the Russian mercenaries of the Wagner Group, when the United Kingdom Government is about to declare them a “terrorist organization”.

This Wednesday, September 6, the Executive presented a project before the British Parliament to outlaw membership in the group, as well as its support and funding.

Braverman also said that Wagner’s mercenaries act “as a military tool of Vladimir Putin’s Russia abroad”, so their ban is also another show of support for Kiev, when 19 months have passed since the invasion of the forces of the Kremlin to Ukraine.

London thus intends to include Wagner on its list of terrorist organizations such as Al-Qaeda or the self-styled Islamic State.

“Wagner has been involved in barbaric looting, torture and murder. His operations in Ukraine, the Middle East and Africa are a threat to global security, ”the Home Secretary said in a statement, including that the danger also extends to British citizens residing abroad.

For his part, this Wednesday Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that the private mercenary company “threatens democracy and freedom throughout the world”, given that Wagner’s warlike activities and human rights violations are not carried out solely in Ukraine, but mainly in Africa and several countries in the Middle East.

“Fueled by Putin’s Kremlin, the Wagner Group’s methods of torture, robbery and barbarism threaten democracy and freedom around the world. It is true that today we ban the group for what it is: a terrorist organization, ”wrote the British leader on his Twitter account.

Unleashed by Putin’s Kremlin, the Wagner Group’s methods of torture, theft and barbarism are threatening democracy and freedom around the world. It’s right that today we are proscribing the group for what it is – a terrorist organisation. https://t.co/ikW6ZfiQMy —Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) September 6, 2023



Up to 14 years in prison for belonging to or financing the Wagner group

Although some have criticized that the measure is late, the ban request made by Sunak’s cabinet before Parliament will come into force on September 13. This affects not only the members of the group, but also those people or companies that support and finance their activities, as well as the assets of the mercenary company, which will be categorized as terrorist property and confiscated. In fact, the penalties could go up to 14 years in prison.

“Essentially it means you can’t or won’t be able to be part of that group in the UK anymore because they’ll be considered a terrorist organisation, so you won’t be able to belong to it, you won’t be able to use their badges or logos,” the defense secretary said. Briton, Grant Shapps, to a local media.

It is not the first time that the British authorities have taken action against the Wagner group. In 2020, they sanctioned their leader and in March 2022 all members and companies linked to mercenaries in various countries in Africa, where their presence is stronger than in Ukraine. This time, he declares the Wagner group “terrorists” just as the mercenaries are in a period of decline, after their leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was killed in a plane crash last month, two months after the mercenaries’ brief uprising. against Moscow.







01:06

His death, shrouded in much speculation about the Kremlin’s role in the accident, leaves the mercenaries, estimated to be more than 25,000 fighters, and the private company, created in 2014 and registered in 2022, adrift. 20% of the Russian population, according to a survey published last week, believe that the air disaster is due to “revenge” by the Russian authorities for the failed rebellion of some mercenaries last June.

The United Kingdom thus joins the United States, which already in 2023 named the Wagner group a “transactional criminal organization” and, in recent months, calls have been loud within the European Parliament for the bloc to add the group to its list. of terrorists, still without success.

For its part, the Kremlin demanded that the British government “de jure” the existence of the paramilitary company, since for Moscow there is no such organization, although technically it is declared illegal within Russia, despite the fact that even Putin has recognized in several sometimes finance mercenaries with state money.

With Reuters, EFE and local media