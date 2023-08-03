The UK will cut staff at its embassy in Niger. This was announced on August 3 by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country.

“Protests can be violent and things can change quickly without warning. Due to the security situation, the British Embassy in Niamey is temporarily reducing the number of its staff. message.

The agency recommended not visiting Niger. If in the country, UK citizens should avoid gatherings, observe curfews, and be prepared to leave the country.

On July 26, the Presidential Guard organized a mutiny in Niger. The military tried to block the head of state Mohamed Bazum in his residence in Niamey. The next day, they announced that Bazum had been removed and the country’s borders were closed. The country imposed a curfew and blocked the roads leading to the national television buildings. On the same day, the rebels announced the suspension of the work of all institutions of the republic.

Later, on July 31, Izvestia obtained footage of how the protesters went to the building of the French embassy in Niamey demanding the closure of foreign military bases located in the country.

On August 1, White House strategic communications coordinator John Kirby said that the United States had no plans to evacuate its citizens from Niger, but the very next day, the US State Department announced the removal of minor diplomatic staff and family members of embassy employees. The diplomatic mission has suspended scheduled services and will only provide emergency assistance to US citizens.