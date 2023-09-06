How did you feel about the content of this article?

In June of this year, troops from the Wagner paramilitary group occupied the city of Rostov, on the Russian-Ukrainian border. | Photo: EFE / STRINGER

The UK Home Office announced on Wednesday (6) the submission of a bill to Parliament to classify the Wagner paramilitary group as a terrorist group, as already happens with Hamas, from Palestine, and Boko Haram, from Nigeria. .

With the measure, all members of the group will be considered criminals and will be punishable by the British government’s Anti-Terrorism Act, with sentences of up to 14 years in prison.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the “violent and destructive group is used as a military tool by Russia in the conflict against Ukraine” and such a ban on Wagner membership would only leave the issue “under UK law”.

Braverman also said that mercenaries are responsible for a series of tortures and homicides not only in the war in Eastern Europe, but also in the Middle East and Africa, where they continue to operate. The vote in Parliament is due to take place on September 13.

By 2020, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the late leader of the Wagner Group, and other mercenary members had already received sanctions from the British government, which included freezing the assets of key internal militia leaders.