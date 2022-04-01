The video game market in the UK has caught up with the record figure of 7.16 billion pounds (around 8.5 billion euros) in 2021, according to a report published by the industry association Ukie. This is an increase of 1.90 per cent from the 7 billion recorded in 2020. Sales of video game hardware grew by 17.4 per cent to reach 2.66 billion pounds last year, with console sales are driving the increase. The category grew 32.9 percent from 2020. “2021 was the first full year of market presence for the new PS5 and Xbox Series consoles,” said Dorian Bloch, Senior Client Director at GfK Entertainment. “Both had a big impact at launch in Q4 2020, with demand far outstripping supply, so it’s no wonder that 2021 was the best year of console sales since 2008. But for Nintendo Switch, too, it was an important year: in its fifth year on the market, the console has seen its presence reinvigorated with the arrival of Switch OLED in 2020 “.

Also registered one significant growth in sales of virtual reality hardware, which reached 183 million pounds, an increase of 41.9 percent from 2020. PC hardware for gaming grew 5.89 percent to 881 million, and the accessories market advanced by 2.43. percent to 464 million. The lack of significant releases such as those of 2020 (with Animal Crossing: New Horizons And The Last of Us Part II above all) recorded a drop in digital software purchases, less than 5.59 percent compared to the previous year. PC games digitally fell 7.02 percent. There was also a drop in the physical edition video game market, minus 20.9 percent. Mobile gaming revenue remained unchanged at £ 1.46 billion. Sales of toys and video game-related merchandise grew 33.6 per cent to £ 159 million. Sales of magazines and books on the subject also increased, but earnings from films, TV and video game soundtracks were down sharply, down 82.6 percent compared to 2020.