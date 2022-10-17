New Chancellor Hunt: “Liz Truss will change course”

Liz Truss is still “in charge”, but she will “change course”. You have assured the new British Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, speaking to the BBCtwo days after his arrival at the head of the Ministry of Finance, called to solve the problems caused by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng. Speaking with the BBC, Hunt said the prime minister remains “in command” and that voters can still trust her: “She listened. She changed. She was willing to do the hardest thing in politics, that is, change course.”

The new Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt will announce in the next few hours measures to stabilize public finances while there are at least three Tory exponents to have begun to openly call for the resignation of Party leader and Premier Liz Truss. Hunt’s emergency declaration expected today, after weekend consultations with Truss, aims to “ensure sustainable public finances to support economic growth”. After the declaration, the Chancellor will address the House of Commons. And on October 31, he will present the new medium-term finance company to reassure the markets after weeks of turbulence triggered by the mini maneuver of his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, with announcements, then immediately withdrawn, of tax cuts for incomes above 150 thousand pounds and for businesses. Crispin Blunt, Andrew Bridgen, and Jamie Wallis then asked Truss to step down while other members of the Conservative Party did not hide the deep unease for Truss’s leadership.

“What we will do is show not only what we want, but also how we are going to get there,” said the chancellor, anticipating that “difficult decisions” will be made and that there will be new “efficiency savings” for all departments, but without. get into specifics of potential new cuts or what promises they could be canceled in an effort to save money.

“I’m not taking anything off the table – he explained – I want to keep as many tax reliefs as possible because ours Long-term health depends on being a low-tax economy. And I am firmly convinced of it“.

“There have been mistakes. It was a mistake to ask for difficult decisions to cut taxes from the richest. It was a mistake to make these predictions without confronting the confidence of the citizens. The prime minister recognized this and I am here too. “, admitted Hunt, interviewed by Sky News, asked about the mini budget.

For the new Chancellor: “We are facing difficult decisions, citizens are worried about mortgages and the arrival of winter given the crisis in the cost of living. Taxes will not be cut as quickly as citizens want, some will increase “. Hunt however, he tries to reassure the British: “My priority will be to protect families, businesses, the most vulnerable. We have enormous growth potential with the policies we will announce in the coming months. “

