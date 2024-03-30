He is the younger brother of Charles III, Queen Elizabeth's enfant gatè. He would have liked to be an actor, the new Duke of Edinburgh and Earl of Wessex, dedicating himself to cinema or theatre, to productions for the big screen, activities which he has already carried out but without great success. Always in the shadow, always one step behind his older brothers, not only the current sovereign, but also his sister, Princess Anna, now a splendid seventy-three year old.

Charles III had decided to streamline the English monarchy by excluding the royal cousins ​​and their descendants from the comforts and privileges, but also Prince Andrew after the Epstein case, in which he was involved, even if he continues to proclaim himself 'not guilty'. His wise idea, which was not shared by his sister Anna, if fate had not turned against the Windsor-Mountbatten family. Harry and Meghan out of the picture after the decision to leave the United Kingdom and settle permanently with their children Archie and Libeth Diana in Montecito in California, Charles III ill with cancer, the Princess of Wales also currently off the radar, the Queen Camilla is often absent due to her age, ready to recharge her batteries outside Buckingham Palace. Apart from Prince William forced to divide himself between family and institutional duties, there remain few representatives of what the old Duke of Edinburgh had defined as the 'firm'.

Prince Edward, who inherited the title of Duke of Edinburgh at the express wish of his grandfather, will therefore be of support to his older brother in these very delicate hours for the United Kingdom. In reality, for over 20 years Edward and Sophia, honored Dukes of Wessex, happy parents of two teenagers, Lady Louise and James Viscount Severn, have been in the service of the Crown. Inseparable, they attend at least a hundred events and meetings every year. Recently the Duchess of Edinburgh was alongside the British Armed Forces at the Winter Sports Championships in the Alps, while her august husband donned an apron ready to serve meals to patients in a London hospital. God save Charles III, but today also the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.