The UK government has launched a new £40 million (nearly €47 million) funding initiative to accelerate the deployment of 5G technology, giving local and regional authorities a boost to upgrade connectivity in transport, smart infrastructure, manufacturing, agriculture and utilities. The announcement of this new funding comes just months after the government’s digital strategy was unveiled, which included a £100m investment fund for 6G technology research and £8m in aid to extend networks satellites in remote areas. The Government has advised that applications for the £40million funding scheme are open, saying it is also expected to attract commercial opportunities.

Funding will be awarded to local communities able to demonstrate 5G use cases in the public sector, emphasizing improvements in air quality through traffic control, environmental data collection and the use of drones as concrete examples. Not only that, the government has also announced a plan by the UK Telecoms Innovation Network to launch a nationwide campaign aimed at facilitating collaboration between businesses and major operators and suppliers to offer 5G services. Applications for funding will close in September, with winners announced at a later date.