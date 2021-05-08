The greatest example has been in Hartlepool, a stronghold of Labor tradition where the Conservative Party had not won in decades. Due to Covid-19 the results are delayed, but everything points to a triumphant support for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, while the Scottish nationalists would in turn achieve their own victory. With it, the Scottish National Party could obtain a sufficient majority to seek another independence referendum.

The Conservative Party of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday increased its dominance in the House of Commons by provisionally winning the municipal elections, despite criticism about the handling of the pandemic – due to the high number of deaths – and the economic recession.

The expected overwhelming victory of the ruling party over Labor leader Keir Starmer, who tried unsuccessfully to revive his party after the 2019 national elections, is evidence of what polls predicted: a wide right-wing advantage in municipalities. From United Kingdom.

In the vote, the conservative Jill Mortimer beat the Labor candidate by 15,529 votes to 8,589 to occupy the parliamentary seat of Hartlepool, a port city and Labor stronghold where a victory like this was once unthinkable due to the historic support of voters for the main party of opposition.

Johnson, who called the results “historic” and “very encouraging”, immediately mobilized to Hartlepool to celebrate and attribute his party’s triumph to his Brexit delivery policies and to have invested money in areas where many voters were they had felt neglected by governments for the past 50 years.

“I think what has happened now is that they can see that we comply with Brexit and, to a certain extent, they can see that we comply with that. And I think that what people want us to do now is that we continue to comply with everything else.” declared the British Prime Minister.

The fall of the British ‘red wall’

For his part, Labor leader Keir Starmer, who has been in charge of the party for a year, was disappointed by the results that were key to demonstrating whether the Conservatives’ victory in 2019 had been circumstantial or would set a trend. “I am bitterly disappointed with the results and I take full responsibility and take full responsibility for fixing things,” he stated.

Hartlepool’s vote has struck directly at the heart of Labor, in areas known as the “red wall” of the north and center of the UK, to serve a dominant majority in Parliament, with the message of “get Brexit”. .

Labor tried to manage expectations by saying that the elections on Thursday, May 6, would always be difficult due to the coronavirus pandemic, which, as these results show, increased support for the Government due to the rapid introduction of vaccines.

As a result of the restrictions due to the disease, the total results are expected to be known in a staggered manner between Friday and Monday, although it is likely that by Saturday the outcome will be known in much of the country, including London, and Scotland. More than 48 million UK citizens were called to vote in local and regional by-elections.

This has been the largest vote turnaround for the ruling party in a by-election since World War II, analysts have said. They are also the first local elections after Brexit, for which they voted in June 2016, and which has radically mutated national suffrage, giving the Conservatives the conquest of new territories until now Labor. They are now debating their future between resignations due to this new defeat or the total renewal of the party.

The Scottish nationalists so far have more hope, also pointing to a victory for the Scottish National Party (SNP) in the Edinburgh regional parliament with 129 seats. If so, his aspiration is to achieve a sufficient majority to seek another independence referendum.

With EFE and Reuters