A 23-year-old man died and 7 different folks have been injured in a single day from Saturday to Sunday.

He would have attacked his victims “randomly”, in keeping with the police. A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being the perpetrator of a number of knife assaults which left one useless and two significantly injured in a single day in Birmingham, the UK’s second largest metropolis, the UK mentioned. police Monday September 7. “We have now arrested a person on suspicion of homicide and 7 tried murders for a sequence of knife assaults in Birmingham”West Midlands County Police mentioned.

#BREAKING | We have arrested a person on suspicion of homicide and 7 counts of tried homicide in reference to the #BirminghamStabbings. The person, 27, was held at an deal with in Selly Oak, #Birmingham, at round 4am in the present day. Full story ⬇️https://t.co/T33UdTbLhG – West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) September 7, 2020

Police launched CCTV footage of the suspect on Sunday night and acquired “many responses”. “A type of leads took us to the Selly Oak neighborhood this morning the place a person was arrested”, police mentioned.

The investigation is constant. In accordance with the primary parts of the investigation, nothing permits to retain at this stage a terrorist speculation or that of a hate crime, nor that of a battle between gangs, defined Sunday one of many officers of the police pressure. , Steve Graham, at a press convention.

A 23-year-old man has died after being stabbed, whereas one other man and lady, aged 19 and 32, suffered critical stab wounds and stay in hospital in essential situation. 5 different folks, aged 23 to 33, have been much less significantly injured. The assaults happened between 12.30am and a pair of.20am native time in a number of locations within the metropolis.