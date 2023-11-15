The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom has confirmed the illegality of the deportations to Rwanda of asylum seekers who arrive irregularly on British territory, declared by the court last June. The Government of Rishi Sunak had gone to the highest level of British justice, in an attempt to save an immigration strategy harshly criticized by humanitarian organizations and that has put tension within the Conservative Party itself. The former Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, dismissed this week by Sunak, led the party’s hardline in demanding that Downing Street ignore international legality and force the first deportations. To date not a single flight has left.

Sunak has promised, after the blow received by the sentence, to change laws and treaties, in an attempt to calm the hardline wing of the Conservative Party.

The five judges of the Supreme Court admit that, in due time and with appropriate measures, the Government of Rwanda may be able to guarantee the rights of immigrants when processing their asylum application, and prevent their return to the country of origin. . At the moment, however, the magistrates do not see, with the evidence at their disposal, that this guarantee exists. “At this time, we have concluded that the changes necessary to eliminate possible risks [para la seguridad jurídica de los inmigrantes] “They may be carried out in the future, but they have not yet occurred,” the ruling states.

In its decision, the Supreme Court reproaches the Sunak Government for not having taken into account the evidence and arguments provided by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, in which it made clear doubts about the capacity of the Rwandan Government to be able to manage guarantees of legality the processing of hundreds of immigrants and asylum seekers. The High Commissioner made express reference to the errors and illegalities of the agreement implemented at the time between the governments of Israel and Rwanda, which led to the deportation (also to Uganda) of nearly 4,000 Eritrean and Sudanese asylum seekers.

Sunak, through a spokesperson, regretted the Supreme Court’s decision, but assured that he had already been working for months on an alternative plan in the face of the possible judicial setback. “We remain fully committed to our goal of stopping the arrival of boats carrying immigrants. And the Supreme Court, like other courts in previous rulings, has confirmed that the very principle of sending illegal immigrants (sic) to a safe third country to process their asylum applications there is legal,” he defended.

The newspaper The Times announced this Wednesday that Downing Street plans legal improvements to the agreement signed with Rwanda, which would then be submitted for approval by the House of Commons in order to circumvent the Supreme Court’s decision.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

During the House of Commons control session, which takes place every Wednesday, Sunak has pledged to review national laws or international treaties that “frustrate” the Government’s plans to curb irregular immigration. “I am willing to change our laws and review these international relations,” said the prime minister, without specifying how far he was willing to go with a promise clearly aimed at the right wing of his party, to stop possible revolts. The prime minister has also confirmed that his government is improving the agreement signed with Rwanda.

The new Minister of the Interior, James Cleverly, has tried to defend the deportation policy by pointing out the willingness of other European countries to follow a similar path. “Rwanda’s strategy is firm and ambitious, but it is just one more component of measures to curb illegal immigration (…) There is a clear appetite for this concept. Illegal immigration is increasing across Europe, and governments are following our lead. “Italy, Germany and Austria are already exploring models similar to our agreement with Rwanda,” said Cleverly.

A conflictive immigration policy

On April 14, 2022, the then Home Secretary of Boris Johnson’s Government, Priti Patel, traveled to the capital of Rwanda, Kigali, to sign an agreement that would amount to more than 144 million euros and would allow the British authorities to send to that country to a large part of the irregular immigrants intercepted each year in the English Channel. They will be above all adult men, who mostly make up what Downing Street calls “economic migrants”: people who, according to this classification, were not really being persecuted for political, religious or any other reasons, but rather aspired to greater opportunities. vital.

“Our compassion may be infinite, but our ability to take people in is not,” Johnson said that day, in a speech designed to relaunch the message of toughness against irregular immigration that was promised with the United Kingdom’s departure from the EU.

The Conservative Government immediately faced opposition from immigrant aid organizations, the Anglican Church and, above all, the courts. It was the European Court of Human Rights, in Strasbourg, that was the first to act. On June 14, that court of justice ordered at the last minute the suspension of the first flight scheduled for Kigali. Only half a dozen immigrants were traveling on it, after the majority of people scheduled to travel had stopped their movement through legal resources.

A year later, it was the British justice system that dealt a severe blow to Rwanda’s strategy. An appeals court declared it illegal. “The deficiencies in Rwanda’s asylum system are such that there are solid grounds for believing that there is a real risk that people sent to that country will be returned to their countries of origin and end up suffering persecution or inhumane treatment, when in fact they would have arguments to receive asylum,” the magistrate presiding over the court, Ian Burnett, then read.

“This policy would have caused enormous harm to people who arrive seeking safety on our shores, only to be informed that they will be expelled from the country with a one-way ticket to Rwanda. It would also have led to the large-scale confinement of people in unsanitary and overcrowded ‘reception centres’, where they would have remained in an indefinite limbo awaiting the result of an assessment demonstrating their suitability for transfer to Rwanda, a mechanism that apparently does not yet exist,” the organization Doctors Without Borders celebrated in a public statement, as soon as the Supreme Court ruling was announced.

The Battle of Braverman

The Sunak Government, which inherited and adopted the deportation strategy, clung to one last legal alternative. He appealed the appeal court ruling to the Supreme Court. Faced with the hard wing of the Conservative Party, and the Home Secretary herself who was dismissed this week, Suella Braverman, who demanded that the United Kingdom disassociate itself from the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) on immigration, Downing Street chose to exhaust all the legal cartridges before launching into such an uncertain and challenging adventure of international legality.

The Supreme Court’s decision puts the prime minister on the ropes, who established as one of the priorities of his mandate to stop the arrival of irregular immigrants through the waters of the English Channel. He was confident that the threat of being deported to Rwanda would have a deterrent effect that, after the sentence, deflated.

“We promised to put a stop to the arrival of ships through the English Channel. We promised to regain control of our borders [el famoso Take Back Control que prometía el Brexit]. If this Government does not step forward and do what it has to do, there will be no reason for citizens to trust us again,” threatened Danny Kruger, vice president of the internal current of the party called New Conservatives, which groups the least a couple of dozen deputies willing to fight alongside Braverman.

But the high court has also dealt a serious blow to the former minister and the most extreme right of the toriesbecause in its ruling it makes it clear that the Government’s hands, in matters of immigration, are not only tied by the ECHR, but by an entire network of international humanitarian law and treaties signed by the United Kingdom and built over decades , which should also be ignored if, as the former minister intended, the British Government decided to go ahead, against all odds, with the deportations to Rwanda.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_