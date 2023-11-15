The British Supreme Court confirmed this Wednesday, November 15, the illegality of the Government’s controversial plan to deport to Rwanda asylum seekers who have arrived irregularly on British soil, regardless of their origin. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said his country is ready to work on a new agreement with the African nation.

A decision of the British Executive annulled by the Supreme Court. This Wednesday, November 15, the highest court in the United Kingdom confirmed the illegality of the Government’s highly controversial plan to deport asylum seekers who arrived irregularly on British soil to Rwanda.

The High Court dismissed an appeal by Rishi Sunak’s Government and ruled that the Court of Appeal was right to conclude that Rwanda could not be considered a safe third country.

With AFP