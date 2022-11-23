The United Kingdom’s highest court ruled this Wednesday, November 23, that Scotland will not be able to hold a referendum on its independence, planned for October 2023, the second consultation on this matter after the one held in 2014. The British Supreme Court established that the vote was not may be held without first obtaining clearance from London. The national government has already responded that it will not endorse a new plebiscite.

Plans for a new independence referendum in Scotland have been cut short.

The British Supreme Court established this Wednesday, November 23, that the Scottish Parliament has no competence to call votes on the separation of that territory from the rest of the country, without the consent of the central government, in London.

This sentence marks a setback for the nationalist campaign of the Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s Executive.

“The Scottish Parliament does not have the power to legislate for a referendum on the independence of Scotland,” summed up the president of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, Robert Reed.

The pronouncement of the high court comes after earlier this year, Sturgeon, leader of the pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP), announced his intention to organize a consultation on the separation by October 2023, but that he had to be legally and internationally recognized.

The Scots already held a referendum on this issue in 2014 with the endorsement of London. At the time, the majority rejected ending the union of more than 300 years with the rest of the United Kingdom. The ‘No’ to independence was imposed with 55%, compared to 45% in favor.

However, in recent years, following Britain’s departure from the European Union, a move opposed by the majority of Scotland’s citizens, nationalist political leaders have resumed separation plans.

Now that path is hampered, since the British government has made it clear that it will not authorize another plebiscite on the matter.

Under the Scotland Act 1998, which created the Scottish Parliament, all matters relating to the union of the realms of Scotland and England are reserved to the Parliament of the United Kingdom.

“Scottish democracy will not be denied”

After hearing the opinion of the British Justice, the Scottish premier responded that the drive for Scottish independence is only strengthened.

“Scottish democracy will not be denied. Today’s ruling blocks a route for Scotland’s voice on independence to be heard, but in a democracy our voice cannot and will not be silenced.”

Sturgeon added that she is disappointed by the ruling, but will abide by it.

“A law that does not allow Scotland to choose its own future without Westminster’s consent exposes as a myth any notion of the UK as a voluntary association.”

Previously, the nationalist leader had warned that if the verdict went against her intention, her political party would seek to make the next UK-wide election, scheduled for 2024, a “de facto” vote on the independence of the territory she leads.

However, the Scottish National Party is under pressure over its record on health and education. Scotland has the highest rate of drug-related deaths in Europe and two-thirds of its population is obese.

In addition, a report by a group of experts published in 2021 indicated that its education system is the weakest in the entire United Kingdom.

“The independence movement is deadlocked, constitutionally and legally blocked, and it’s stuck at 50% of the vote,” said Michael Keating, a professor of politics at the University of Aberdeen.

Polls suggest that Scots remain evenly divided on whether or not to support independence and that if a vote were to take place, the results would be too close.

