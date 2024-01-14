The United Kingdom will deploy 20,000 troops across Europe to participate in the major NATO exercise Exercise Steadfast Defender 24, the British Ministry of Defense said on Monday. The deployment includes army troops stationed in Eastern Europe from February to June, an aircraft carrier, F35 fighter jets and surveillance aircraft.
