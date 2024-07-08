Uk, the particular electoral law that brought the Labour Party to power. The importance of single-member constituencies

The recent ones elections in Great Britain (held on July 4th) and the events that preceded and followed them have provided a close-up look at how their electoral system And constitutional. Understanding some of its characteristics can also be useful to us Italians. As Rishi is known Sunakthe conservative Prime Minister, using a power that the Constitution attributes to him and no longer to the King, has decided to call the elections before the natural expiry of the legislature (5 years) He thought he could catch the rival parties and perhaps even the voters off guard. Things went badly for himas illustrated by the following table which is my elaboration of the rather fragmentary data reported by various newspapers, including the English ones.

UK Elections



These data leave us astonished and perhaps even incredulous. The Labour Party will be able to count on a comfortable majority in Parliament (about 60%) having only 33.7% of the votes were reported. Not only that. The Conservatives won nearly 70% of the votes of Labour, but seats equal to about 29% of those awarded to Labour. In terms of seats, the Liberal Democrats are the third partyenjoying 71 seats, 14 times more than Nigel Farage’s new party (“For the reform of the Kingdom”: Farage was the great propagandist of Brexit) which had half a million votesor 14% more votes than the Liberal Democrats. And the Greens, who have less than half the votes of “For Reform…”, they only have one seat less. You might say that the Liberal Democrats did not do badly. But of course they too can complain that with more than a third of the Labour vote, they got about a sixth of the seats.

In short the proportionality between votes obtained and seats assigned is not observed. Yet these surprising anomalies can be explained (if not justified) with some facts and a bit of arithmetic. Each of the 650 constituencies into which the United Kingdom is divided elects only one MP, with the criterion of relative majority. That this does not guarantee a minimum of proportionality between votes cast and delegates elected, and therefore, does not satisfy the criterion of representativeness, is well known. Let’s look at an example. Suppose there are 3 electoral collegeseach with 100 voters, and the first two parties receive (20, 18) votes in the first, (20, 18) in the second and (20, 40) in the third. Then, based on the criterion of relative majority, the first party will send 2 deputies to Parliament, the second 1. However, the first party received 20+20+20 = 60 votes, the second 18+18+40 = 76.

There is, however, one aspect, completely independent of the lack of proportionality, for which the English system is praiseworthy: the constituencies are single-member. This favors the mutual understanding and the formation of bonds of trust and esteem between voters and elected officialsregardless of party affiliation. An example that can be drawn from the British elections of July 4th is the re-election of Jeremy Corbynformer Labour Party leader expelled from the party over a series of dubiously founded anti-Semitic allegations. Well Jeremy has re-entered the fray as independent in his constituency of Islington North, which he represented since 1983, and has (I am pleased to announce) been re-electedThe criterion of relative majority does not necessarily guarantee the formation of strong majorities such as those usually found in the United Kingdom. Some other concurrent circumstances are needed, such as the presence of two main parties. Instead of distorting the proportionality between votes cast and the number of candidates elected, one can intervene more dramatically in Parliament with “majority bonuses”, to create (absolute) majorities even where there are none.

This expedient is part of the “Premierato” project that our government would like to implement. Some observers have noted that the indifference to the principle of representativeness and the power to threaten the Houses of Parliament with dissolution vested in the Prime Minister are two features of the English system that we we shouldn’t be ashamed to adopt. Isn’t Britain the mother of democracy? And yet there is a slightly elusive point that should make us reflect. The Prime Minister is also called “premier”, isn’t there also in Great Britain the prime minister? Here we need to pay attention to how things are unfolding in Westminster. The party that obtained the majority of constituencies, and therefore seats in Parliament, won the elections. And the leader of the winning party will be the Prime Minister. Keir Starmer will become (or has just become) Prime Minister because he is the leader of the winning party. And also because he was re-elected in his constituency of Holborn and St. Pancrasin this respect entirely equal to his 649 fellow MPs. The idea that the office of Prime Minister is itself elective is entirely alien to the British political mind. Democratic life does not need plebiscitesIn this centripetal tendency towards Parliament the British and Italian constitutions resemble each other.