Hundreds of passengers wait for a train in London, where the intercity service is also facing its own strike. afp

The British Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, has warned those who have plans to fly this Christmas to the United Kingdom, or from British territory, to “check them carefully”, after the announcement of strikes by passport control staff in the airports. It is one more of the work stoppages that will be deployed in the coming days in important services.

The strike of about a thousand employees of the state agency ‘Border Force’ (Border Force) will affect flights between December 23 and 26 and between December 28 and 31. It will affect the airports of Birmingham, Cardiff, Gatwick, Glasgow, Heathrow, Manchester and Newhaven. Spokesmen for Stansted, which has frequent connections with Spanish airports, advise passengers to find out about possible changes in the near future.

The impact on the affected borders is not clear. The government is training some 2,000 civil servants, including 600 Royal Air Force soldiers, to fill in for absent employees and keep passengers flowing through identity checks. Employees at a baggage handling company in Heathrow are also planning a three-day strike starting on the 16th.

Eurostar, which connects London with other European capitals through the tunnel under the English Channel, hopes that the negotiation in the company that deals with security issues in the London terminal of St. Pancras station will also be successful. Because, in principle, the National Union of Transport, Railway and Maritime Workers (RMT) maintains its own strikes for days 16, 18, 22 and 23.

RMT and other unions of workers in the transport sector have called strikes on trains, subways and buses starting on the 13th. The already long campaign of protests seems blocked. There is a principle of agreement with the companies in the sector on salary increases of 8% or 9% in the sum of two years, but the Government, which manages a large part of the railway franchises, demands that reforms that imply reforms be included in the agreement. template reduction.

Post office is also paralyzed



Border Force employees are represented by the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCSU) and its leaders point out that never in its history has there been such support in voting for a strike: 86.2%. The law requires that there be at least 50% participation of the workforce in the vote. The union has programmed similar protests in other areas of the Public Administration.

This Friday a strike by Royal Mail employees began, the traditional postal service now turned into a multinational postal and courier service. The Royal College of Nurses has called for the 15th the first strike in its history. They will repeat the protest on the 20th and that day it is possible that there will also be strikes in the ambulance service.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has hinted that he is willing to introduce a law banning strikes in emergency services. At present, only members of the Police and the Army are prevented. In his last days as head of government, Boris Johnson, already wanted to respond to the mobilizations in the railway sector by annulling the law that prohibits replacing striking employees with temporary workers.

The increase in the cost of basic consumption, finishing off a long decade of reduced purchasing power of public sector employees, provokes all this succession of protests. The government describes union leaders as “Marxist” or manipulative, but the picture of the average worker affiliated to a British union today is that of a white woman, in her 40s, with a university education.