The United Kingdom has started this Monday, January 4, with the vaccination of the drug from AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. Thus, becomes the pioneer country to start supplying the first two antidotes against COVID-19, having also been the First nation to supply Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on December 8.

Brian Pinker, 82, was the first person to receive the new injection and has done it in the Oxford University Hospital. Man belongs to at-risk group since you need dialysis: “I am very happy to receive the COVID vaccine today and really proud that it is one of the one created in Oxford. The nurses, doctors and medical staff have all been fantastic today and I am looking forward to celebrating my 48th wedding anniversary with my Shirley wife at the end of the year “Pinker said in a statement.

The fear of the two doses

The British country has bought 100 million doses of Oxford / AstraZeneca antidote, an amount that will allow 50 million people to be vaccinated, since they are needed two doses, as is the Pfizer-BioNTech drug.

That in the United Kingdom different doses of vaccines are being supplied at the same time worries the authorities in a way, since they fear that both doses may be mixed in the two phases of vaccination. Experts have already warned that if a person receives the Pfizer vaccine in the first dose, they should also do it in the second: “We do not recommend mixing COVID-19 vaccines; if your first dose is the Pfizer vaccine, you should not receive the AstraZeneca vaccine for your second dose and vice versa.”explained to Sky News the head of the British Public Health Department for Immunization, Mary Ramsay.

Despite this, the doctor has not ruled out that the case may occur in a critical situation: “It is true that there can be extremely rare cases in which the same vaccine is not available, or in which it is not known which vaccine the patient received, but it is best not to mix the vaccines”, concluded for Sky News.

“ This is our way out of the pandemic “

“Today marks a pivotal moment in the campaign against coronavirus. I am delighted that Britain is the first country in the world to initiate the Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccination program. This is our way out of the pandemic “, has written the Minister of Health, Matt hancock, in your official account Twitter.

UK’s worst moment

Vaccination of the new antidote comes at a time of chaos for the UK after the appearance of the new strain of coronavirus originated in the country and COVID-19 mutation originating in South Africa. Only yesterday (January 3) 54,990 new infections and 454 deaths from the disease were recorded in the country.

Despite being an exorbitant figure it is not the worst, since the day before, On Saturday, January 2, the British country reached the highest number of infections since the start of the pandemic: 57,725. The deaths were lower than those registered on Sunday: 445 deaths. With the data from Sunday, the country has six consecutive days exceeding 50,000 infections in 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, the British country has registered a total of 2,662,699 infections and 75,137 deaths. Currently listed in the sixth position of countries most affected by the pandemic behind of United States, India, Brazil, Russia and France.

Reduce infections with the two vaccines

With the new antidote to disease infections are expected to decrease slightly in the coming weeks. Further, Oxford and AstraZeneca medicine is easier to store as can be kept in a normal fridge, such as the flu vaccine, while that of Pfizer / BioNTech needs to be kept at a temperature of -70 degrees centigrade.

Today alone, the UK plans to supply more than half a million doses of the new vaccine. Specifically, the British health authorities They have 530,000 units of the drug to administer this Monday at six medical facilities in Oxford, London, Sussex, Lancashire and Warwickshire.

Vaccination order

1. First, the people admitted to nursing homes and their carers.

2. All people aged 80 and over, as well as front-line health and social care workers.

3. Everybody 75 years or older.

Four. All the people of 70 years or older and those extremely vulnerable individuals to the disease.

5. All the people of 65 years or older.

6. All people aged 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions that put them at greater risk of serious illness and mortality.

7. Everybody 60 years or older.

8. Everybody 55 years or older.

9. All the people of 50 years or more.