London has begun shipping a new batch of reconnaissance drones to Ukraine. About it reported in a statement published on the official website of the British government.

“The delivery to Ukraine of a new package of drones, financed by the International Fund for Ukraine, which is administered by the UK, is starting,” the Cabinet of the United Kingdom said.

The aid package includes the delivery of several “types of drones designed to perform various tasks, including target acquisition, electronic warfare, artillery guidance and night operations.”

