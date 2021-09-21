Manchester, UK, is starting the first human trial of the new coronavirus variant-proof vaccine (SARS-CoV-2). It is the first in the world that could avoid the need for extra doses of immunizers adjusted regularly to combat new strains, reports the British newspaper The Telegraph on Monday (20).

Most current vaccines target the spike protein, which sits on the outside of SARS-CoV-2 and is used by the virus to attach itself to human cells during infection. However, many of the dangerous variants have mutations of this protein, which can make currently used immunizers less effective.

+ São Paulo state registers 629 new cases of the Delta variant

The new vaccine, called GRT-R910, uses mRNA and was created by the consortium between the American biopharmaceutical company Gritstone and the University of Manchester, in the United Kingdom. The phase 1 test will be carried out by volunteers over 60 years old, explains the newspaper.

The differential of this immunizing agent is the presence of other coronavirus proteins that are less prone to mutation over time and are also designed to induce a strong T cell response (defense of the body).

Test results are expected in March 2022.

“We now know that the immune response to first-generation vaccines can decline, especially in older people. With the prevalence of emerging variants, there is a clear need for continued surveillance to keep covid at bay-19. We think the GRT-R910 will elicit strong, durable and broad immune responses that are critical to maintaining the protection of the vulnerable elderly population,” says researcher Andrew Ustianowski, University of Manchester, one of the vaccine’s authors, cited by The Telegraph.

Although the new immunizer is being tested initially in people over 60, future studies will also examine its effectiveness in other vulnerable populations, according to the scientists.

In Manchester, the dose, safety, tolerability and immune response will be evaluated at least four months after the second dose of GRT-R910.

“Our vaccine is designed to drive robust T-cell responses in addition to strong neutralizing antibody responses, offering the promise of longer-lasting immunity,” comments Andrew Allen, executive director of Gritstone, quoted by the British Journal.

