The UK will carry out the world’s first study of controlled human infection coronavirus, in which healthy people will be infected with the virus to study the effectiveness of vaccines and treatments against the disease.

The essay, which obtained ethical approval on Tuesday, will start “in the next few weeks”. 90 “carefully chosen” healthy volunteers, ranging in age from 18 to 30, will participate. They will be exposed to the virus in a controlled and safe environment, while healthcare professionals will monitor their health.

Among other things, the research will help scientists understand what viral load is necessary to cause an infection and how the immune system reacts to SARS-CoV-2. In addition, it will allow health professionals to have a better understanding of covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, and to use that information in the development of more vaccines and treatments.

The British Ministry of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy reported in a statement that the study, to be carried out by the UK Vaccines working group and the Imperial College London, among other entities, is funded with 33.6 million pounds (about $ 46 million) provided by the British Government.

Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said the study aims to “find the best and most effective vaccines to use for a long period,” so the research will improve scientists’ knowledge of how the coronavirus affects people. It also recognized the “incredible progress” from researchers and scientists around the world.

For his part, the acting head of the UK Vaccines working group, Clive Dix, said it is “essential” to continue developing new vaccines and treatments for covid-19 and, in this context, the study will offer “unique insights”, according to the BBC.

For several decades, clinical studies conducted in humans, in controlled settings, have played an important role in accelerating the development of treatments for diseases such as malaria, cholera, and influenza.

Until now, the coronavirus pandemic left more than 109.5 million infected, including more than 2.4 million deaths.

