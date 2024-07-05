The Labour Party has won a landslide in the UK general election, with Keir Starmer set to become the new prime minister. “We did it! Change starts now,” the Labour leader said, commenting on the outcome of the vote in Britain. “You fought for us, you voted for us, and now change has come. And it’s a good thing, I have to be honest. Four and a half years of work to change the party. That’s what it’s for: the Labour Party has changed, it’s ready to serve our country, ready to put Britain back where working people are,” he added.

With 545 election results declared, Labour won 372 seats with a 35.6% vote share, PA Media says. The Conservatives have 90 seats and a 22.8% vote share. The Liberal Democrats won 50 constituencies with 11.2% of the overall vote, while Reform UK won 14.5% of the vote, winning four seats. The SNP has five seats, Plaid Cymru four, Sinn Féin six and the DUP four. The Green Party has 6.8% of the vote and two seats.

What happens now?

Now that Labour has won the key 326 Westminster seats needed to govern the country, and outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has conceded defeat, what can we expect?

In a nutshell: the UK will have its first Labour government, after 14 years of Conservative rule.

How it happens: There is a formal process. Sunak will submit his resignation to the King, who will invite Starmer to form the next government. This meeting usually takes place at Buckingham Palace.

There’s no waiting: the transition to 10 Downing Street is swift, and we may see Starmer enter the hallowed address as soon as today.

What does Starmer promise? Among his promises, the incoming PM has promised to raise people’s living standards.

Conservative consolation: the party with the second-highest number of MPs, predicted to be Sunak’s Conservatives, becomes the official opposition in the House of Commons.