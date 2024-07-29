UK, Stabs and Injures Eight People at a Summer Camp. Victims Also Children: 17-Year-Old Arrested

A man has been arrested after stabbing and injuring several people in a residential area of ​​Southport, English city north of Liverpool. Officers from Merseyside Police responded in force to a property on Hart Street around 12pm local time (1pm in Italy) along with ambulances who assisted several people attacked by the suspect. According to initial reports collected by the BBC, the individual armed with a knife ran down the street hitting anyone he met. Law enforcement officials have however reassured that following the arrest “there is no wider threat to the public”.

The North West Ambulance Service later said eight people were injured and taken to Alder Hey Hospital. The prisoner, whose identity and nationality were not released, was taken to a police station. Police said the incident did not pose a “wider threat to the public”.

In a post on X, NWAS said: “We have sent 13 ambulances to the scene along with specialist resources from our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), air ambulances and medics. “So far, NWAS has treated eight patients with stab wounds who have been transported to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Aintree University Hospital and Southport and Formby Hospital.” Liverpool’s Alder Hey Children’s Hospital has declared the incident a major one and has asked parents to only take their children to A&E if absolutely necessary. On its website, the hospital said: “We can confirm that the Trust has declared a major incident. The Trust is working with other emergency services to respond to this incident and our A&E department is currently extremely busy. We are asking parents to only take their children to A&E if it is urgent. All other appointments and services are running as normal.”

One of the children who was stabbed at a children’s centre in Southport has died, the Daily Mail reports. Police raided Hart Street, Merseyside, at 11.50am local time (12.50pm GMT) after a spate of stabbings at a children’s dance and yoga workshop, which locals describe as “the most beautiful and relaxing place”. After the attack, which was likened to a scene from a “horror film”, Merseyside Police officers arrested a man and seized a knife. It is believed around 25 children from Year 2 to Year 6 (aged between six and 11) were involved when the horror unfolded at the antenatal hypnosis centre. Eyewitnesses said they saw a man in a “black hood” arrive in a taxi with a knife before the horrific ordeal which left people on the street “in tears” and “screaming”.