“I would like the federal government to take a closer look”: Klaus Holetschek. © Sven Hoppe / dpa

Great Britain reports high levels of new corona infections every day. The omicron variant spreads rapidly on the island. Bavaria’s Minister of Health, Klaus Holetschek, calls for rapid travel restrictions.

Munich – Because of the rapidly expanding Omikron variant, the chairman of the conference of health ministers, Bavaria’s head of department, Klaus Holetschek, is calling for travel restrictions for Great Britain.

“I would like the federal government to take a closer look at when Great Britain becomes a virus variant area and that a PCR test must be submitted when entering the country by plane,” said the CSU politician in the RTL program “Frühstart” / ntv.

Holetschek pointed out that the numbers in Great Britain rose “vehemently” and that one should “not wait too long” before making a corresponding decision. It would make sense if in future a PCR test had to be submitted for entry from Great Britain to Germany that was not older than 24 hours.

France has already severely restricted entry from Great Britain. Entry from and exit to Great Britain is only possible from midnight on Saturday for compelling overriding reasons, as Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Thursday. Tourist or professional reasons are not included. dpa