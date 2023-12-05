The United Kingdom’s Home Secretary, James Cleverly, and Rwanda’s Foreign Minister, Vincent Biruta, signed this Tuesday (5), in the Rwandan capital, Kigali, a new treaty to transfer migrants who illegally enter British territory, as part of a London plan to reduce migration.

The pact aims to legalize British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government’s program of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda, after the UK Supreme Court – the country’s highest court – ruled it illegal in November.

“The new treaty we signed addresses all of the concerns of the Supreme Court justices. We work closely with our Rwandan partners to ensure this happens,” Cleverly said at a press conference in Kigali.

Rwanda’s foreign minister also defended the new treaty. “We believe we are doing the right thing to contribute to solving this global migration crisis. It makes no sense to continue criticizing a country like Rwanda, which is contributing to a solution, until we address the root cause that produces these refugees. We have been treated unfairly by international organizations, the press and the courts,” he said.

Last month, the UK Supreme Court ruled that, in light of the evidence, there is a risk that asylum seekers sent to Rwanda risk being deported to their home countries.

The decision was a major setback for the British Conservative government’s migration policy, as the Rwanda scheme – launched in April 2020 when Boris Johnson was prime minister – was key to tackling the rise in the number of boats. migrants crossing the English Channel between Great Britain and France.

The program was also supported by the Rwandan government, which reiterated on several occasions that it remained “committed” to its agreement with London.

On Monday (4), the Sunak government had already announced new measures to restrict the arrival of immigrants, such as preventing foreigners who arrive in the country to work as healthcare service providers from coming with family members and increasing the salary range for skilled foreign workers to gain permission to live in the UK.

Last year, around 745,000 immigrants arrived in the country. The government hopes to reduce this number by 300,000 people with the new rules. (With EFE Agency)