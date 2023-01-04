UK Environment, Agriculture and Rural Affairs Minister Therese Coffey said the country is “seriously looking into it” enter the Amazon Fund.

Coffey came to Brazil to attend the inauguration of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) on Sunday (1.Jan.2023) and met ministers and other authorities during the beginning of the week. In an interview with the news agency Reutersthe minister said that the British government is already in contact with Norway and Germany, which donated to the creation of the mechanism, to participate in the fund.

The Amazon Fund is the main global compensation mechanism for efforts to curb deforestation and finance projects in the Amazon region.

In its original design, the compensatory mechanism was managed by the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development). The guidelines were drawn up by Cofa (the Guiding Committee of the Amazon Fund), then formed by members of the federal government, state governments and civil society.

As of 2019, the Bolsonaro government began to extinguish technical bodies and reduce the participation of NGOs (non-governmental organizations), changing the Fund’s governance.

At the time, the then Minister of the Environment Ricardo Salles unilaterally removed civil society entities from the Amazon Fund councils, displeasing the governments of Norway and Germany, funders of the mechanism. Finally, the Brazilian government suspended the operationalization of the structure, which had frozen resources.

In early November 2022, the STF (Federal Supreme Court) determined the reactivation of the Fund within 60 days, ending on January 3, 2023. The Court analyzed the action filed by PSB, Psol, PT and Rede. The parties claimed that the federal government had failed to manage resources.

On Monday (January 2), Lula signed a decree restoring the Amazon Fund. Here’s the full of the text (94 KB).