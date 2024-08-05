Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/05/2024 – 8:21

The U.K. services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 52.5 in July from 52.1 in June, final data from S&P Global showed on Monday, July 5. The final July figure was slightly above the preliminary reading and the forecast of analysts polled by FactSet, of 52.4 in both cases.

The British composite PMI, which encompasses services and industry, rose from 52.3 to 52.8 in the same period, also surpassing the initial estimate of 52.7.

Readings above 50 indicate that British economic activity continues to expand.