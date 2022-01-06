The UK services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) dropped from 58.5 in November to 53.6 in December, hitting the lowest level since February last year, according to final data released on Thursday. fair by IHS Markit in partnership with CIPS. The result, however, was above the preliminary reading for December, of 53.2, and also the forecast of analysts consulted by the The Wall Street Journalof 52.9.

The British composite PMI, which encompasses services and industry, dropped from 57.6 to 53.6 in the same period. Also in this case, the previous estimate had been lower, at 53.2. Despite the drop in PMIs, readings above 50 continue to show expansion of economic activity in the United Kingdom, albeit at a weaker pace.

