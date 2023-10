The RFA Lyme Bay vessel is one of the military assets deployed by the United Kingdom to the Mediterranean. | Photo: Disclosure / Royal Navy

The United Kingdom will send military reconnaissance ships and planes to the eastern Mediterranean to support Israel in the war against Hamas. The announcement was made by the British government this Thursday (12), as a way of “strengthening regional security” in the Middle East.

Among the military assets deployed by the United Kingdom to the eastern Mediterranean are a P8 surveillance aircraft, other “reconnaissance assets”, two naval vessels (RFA Lyme Bay and RFA Argus) and three Merlin helicopters. Additionally, a company of marines will be on standby to provide, if necessary, “practical support to Israel and its allies in the region” as well as “provide deterrence and security,” the UK government said.

British maritime patrols and surveillance planes will begin operating in the region to try to detect threats such as “the transfer of weapons to terrorist groups”, the official office of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement. A Royal Navy task force will also be deployed to the region next week as a “contingency measure to support humanitarian efforts”. This joint action should take place from Friday (13).

“We must be resolute to ensure that the kind of horrific scenes we saw this week are not repeated. Working with our allies, the deployment of our world-class armed forces will support efforts to ensure regional stability. Our military and diplomatic teams across the region will also support our international partners in restoring security and ensuring that humanitarian aid reaches the thousands of innocent victims of this barbaric attack by Hamas terrorists,” said Sunak.

A meeting between the British Prime Minister and other leaders of northern European countries is expected to discuss the situation in Israel this Friday. The event is part of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) meeting held in Sweden. On the meeting’s agenda is “the vital need to work with allies in the Middle East to support stability”, while remaining “focused on supporting Ukraine’s defense against Russia”, Rishi Sunak’s office added.