The Commonwealth state of Guyana and Venezuela are fighting over an oil-rich border area. A patrol boat sent by Great Britain stirs up new tensions.

Caracas/London – After the announcement Great BritainVenezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López are calling it a “provocation” to send a military ship to his former colony of Guyana this week. For their part, they have announced a “defensive” military maneuver with 5,600 armed forces involved. The controversial Venezuelan head of state justified the decision with the “provocation and threat from the United Kingdom against the peace and sovereignty of our country”.

The background to the tensions, which could subsequently worsen even further, is a Border dispute that has been ongoing for over 120 years between the Commonwealth state of Guyana and its western neighbor. This is about the Essequibo region in western Guyana, which Venezuela claims as its own because it was once part of Venezuela during the time of Spanish colonial rule. Tensions have escalated massively since significant oil reserves were discovered in the region on several occasions starting in 2015.

The Essequibo River marks the border with the region in western Guyana that Venezuela claims as its own. © Roberto Cisneros/AFP

Oil discoveries: Maduro's Venezuela wanted to issue licenses for production

The tensions reached a new peak at the beginning of the month when a majority in a non-binding referendum in Venezuela voted to ignore a recent ruling by the International Court of Justice. This said, the news portal quotes dw.com, that any action “that could change the current situation in the disputed regions of Venezuela and Guyana” should be avoided. Both parties have each other officially a renunciation of violence and a renunciation of threats of violence.

Nevertheless, Maduro's call to close the area by law followed shortly afterwards to declare it a Venezuelan province and to issue licenses for oil production – after which Great Britain decided to send the patrol boat “HMS Trent”, which was in the Caribbean over Christmas, to Guyana for a joint exercise. The country's president, Irfaan Ali, stressed that Guyana has “no ambition or intention” to “covet something that is not ours.” Neither “Venezuela nor any other country” poses any danger from the military exercises.

Dispute on the border between Guyana and Venezuela

Around 125,000 of the 800,000 residents of the former British and Dutch colony of Guyana live in the now conflict-ridden Essequibo region. The region west of the Essquibo border river of the same name had been a Dutch colony since 1616 and fell to the British after almost 200 years and a long power struggle. Guyana gained its independence in 1966, but remains a member of the Commonwealth of Nations and is still the only Latin American country where English is predominantly spoken.

Venezuela's desire for the region, which makes up a large part of Guyana, grew after the oil company ExxonMobil discovered an oil deposit in the area in 2015. It wasn't until October that another significant oil discovery was made in the region. (saka with AFP)